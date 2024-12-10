Watch Now
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham declares for NFL draft, per report

Abbie Parr/AP
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Per NCAA rules, because Graham has reportedly hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him, he is ineligible to play in Michigan's upcoming bowl game, the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year's Eve against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Graham was incredibly dominant at Michigan, and is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. Below is a list of all his accolades racked up at Michigan:
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line

In 39 games, Graham recorded 108 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. His single-game career-high in tackles (seven) came in the win over Ohio State last month.

