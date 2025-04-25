Watch Now
Michigan DT Kenneth Grant selected by Miami Dolphins with 13th pick in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates sacking Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WXYZ) — With the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

In three seasons with the Wolverines, the Gary, Indiana, native accumulated 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and an interception. His highest single-season sack total came in the 2023 season, when he racked up 3.5 sacks in 15 games in the season when the Wolverines won the National Championship.

Here's a list of Grant's accomplishments since coming to Michigan:
• All-American (third team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts

Grant is the second Michigan defensive tackle taken in this draft, with his teammate Mason Graham being selected 5th by the Cleveland Browns. He's the ninth Michigan defensive linemen drafted since 2020.

RELATED: Watch our pre-draft coverage on Grant

Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, linemen put in work at Michigan pro day

