Michigan names Chip Lindsey football team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan on Friday announced the hiring of Chip Lindsey as the football team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Coach Lindsey is an innovative offensive mind who likes to run and pass the ball with great efficiency and balance,” said U-M Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore in a statement. “After spending a considerable amount of time together, I knew that Chip was the right fit to coordinate our offense. We share the same philosophy regarding structure, scheme and player development, and I know his leadership of the offense will place our players in the best position to succeed. We are excited to have Chip, Cecily and their children join our University of Michigan and Michigan Football family.”

Lindsey has 27 years of collegiate coaching experience, including serving as head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He is coming to U-M after working as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of North Carolina.

“I am excited to join Coach Moore’s staff at the University of Michigan,” said Lindsey in a statement. “We share the same vision for offensive football and Coach Moore has assembled an outstanding staff that is aligned in its objectives to help our players succeed. I look forward to leading and serving the young men in this program while helping them achieve their goals on and off the football field. My family and I are excited to join the Michigan family. Go Blue!”

Earlier this month, U-M said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell had been 'relieved' of his coaching duties.