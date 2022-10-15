Michigan football honors 1997 National Championship and renames tunnel in honor of Lloyd Carr

In September, the University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to name the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after retired coach Lloyd Carr and Friday before the Penn State game in Ann Arbor, the tunnel was formally dedicated and renamed.

There is signage that reads "Lloyd Carr tunnel" that can be seen from the exterior of the Big House. Carr was present during the Penn State game as the 1997 National Championship team was honored in the first quarter. Alongside Carr during the short in-game ceremony, was Charles Woodson, Warde Manuel, Jay Feely, and others.

Charles Woodson, Lloyd Carr, and the 1997 National Championship team were honored in the first quarter during the Penn State game. pic.twitter.com/qcHGtq7vRb — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 15, 2022

Carr won 120 games as Wolverines head coach from 1995-2007, including a 1997 national championship and five Big Ten Conference titles. Carr trails only Fielding Yost and Bo Schembechler at Michigan in career wins.

Lloyd Carr watching the Wolverines moments after the 1997 National Championship team was honored. pic.twitter.com/nGZ9Gn1zjR — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 15, 2022

Carr is the fifth Michigan head football coach to have a building or part of a facility named after him on the school's athletic campus, following Oosterbaan Field House, Crisler Center, Yost Ice Arena, and Schembechler Hall.

