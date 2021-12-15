Michigan State Football adds Tate Myre as honorary member of recruiting class

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Football said on Wednesday morning it was adding Tate Myre as an honorary member of its recruiting class. Myre was one of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting

"We are honored to recognize Tate Myre as the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class," Head Coach Mel Tucker said in a video. "A Spartan Dawg is defined not by he plays the make on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, the heroism.

"Tate is and always will be a Spartan Dawg," Tucker added.

Myre played football for Oxford and was part of the class of 2023. Just a week before the shooting, Myre had done a recruiting visit to the University of Toledo.

"Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism and love for his teammates," Tucker added in the video. "He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow through to get there. Tate's consistency on and off the football field elevated everyone who knew him.

He was honored during the Big Ten Championship with patches on the Michigan Football uniform, and his family was on the field for the coin toss.

Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin were all killed when a student opened fire at the school on Nov. 30. Six other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting.