Family of Tate Myre joins Michigan football on field for Big Ten Championship coin toss

Michigan football honored Tate Myre and the victims of the Oxford High School shooting by wearing a patch on their jersey, but they took it one step further Saturday evening in Indianapolis. On the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Myre family joined the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes for the pregame coin toss.

The family of Tate Myre serving as Michigan’s honorary captains



Tate was a victim in the Oxford shooting. pic.twitter.com/LH4H73Gemz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 5, 2021

Tate Myre was one of four students who died at the school shooting that took place at Oxford High. Myre was a football standout for Oxford and had a promising collegiate future ahead of him. Myre was visiting Toledo just days before the shooting, just one of the Divison-I schools that showed interest in Myre.