Michigan State rallies to beat Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl

(WXYZ) — Payton Thorne threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jaylen Reed, and Michigan State rallied to beat Pittsburgh 31-21 in the Peach Bowl on Thursday night.

Thorne opened the game's scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Reed on the Spartans' third play from scrimmage.

Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti, starting in place of Kenny Pickett, was injured on a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and did not return.

Like Pickett, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker opted out of the game in order to focus on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Trailing 14-10 to open the third quarter, Thorne fumbled, leading to a 26-yard return by Cam Bright for a Panthers touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Thorne threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Connor Heyward and 22 yards to Reed.

Cal Haladay's 78-yard interception return with 22 seconds remaining helped seal the win for the Spartans