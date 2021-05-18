Michigan to take on Washington under the lights on Channel 7 on Sept. 11

(WXYZ) — Michigan football will take on Washington in a nationally-televised game, right here on Channel 7 on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams were scheduled to play last season, but the game was rescheduled due to COVID-19 altering both team's schedules.

It's the 13th meeting between the Wolverines and the Huskies. Michigan is 7-5 against them and won the last game in 2002. Four games have been at The Big House and Michigan is 3-1 in those games. The teams have met four times in the Rose Bowl.