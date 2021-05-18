Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan to take on Washington under the lights on Channel 7 on Sept. 11

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan and Michigan State play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan St Michigan Football Big House MICHIGAN STADIUM
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:58:02-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan football will take on Washington in a nationally-televised game, right here on Channel 7 on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams were scheduled to play last season, but the game was rescheduled due to COVID-19 altering both team's schedules.

It's the 13th meeting between the Wolverines and the Huskies. Michigan is 7-5 against them and won the last game in 2002. Four games have been at The Big House and Michigan is 3-1 in those games. The teams have met four times in the Rose Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!