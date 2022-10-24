Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch the game on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at The Big House, and Channel 7 is your home for the matchup

Michigan is 7-0 this season and is coming off a big 41-17 win over Penn State two weeks ago before the team entered a bye week.

The Spartans are 3-4 this season but did beat Wisconsin in overtime two weeks ago before the bye week, an important win for Michigan State as they had lost four straight games before playing Wisconsin.

The game will be under the lights at The Big House, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game is airing on Channel 7, and be sure to catch live previews on 7 Action News before the game.