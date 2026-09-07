Michigan's Kyle Whittingham details the team's stunning comeback win vs Western Michigan

7 News Detroit Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen sat down with Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham to discuss their comeback win against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Whittingham spoke on QB Bryce Underwood's performance, how the offensive line can improve, how the win serves as a wake up call to his team, what it'll take to beat No. 10 Oklahoma in week 2, and more.

You can watch the entire interview in the video below