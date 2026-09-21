Michigan's Kyle Whittingham recaps UTEP win, looks ahead to No. 17 Iowa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — In this week's interview with Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and 7 Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen, they break down the Wolverines’ 52–17 win over UTEP and looks ahead to the Big Ten opener against No. 17 Iowa.

Whittingham discusses Michigan’s offensive progress, the challenges Iowa presents, and what his team must improve as conference play begins.

Watch Tina's interview in the video player below:

Michigan's Kyle Whittingham on UTEP Win, Facing No. 17 Iowa & His AC/DC Dream

Plus, we get to know a different side of the coach in rapid fire, including his surprising childhood connection to speaking Chinese at age five and why he’d want to be the lead singer of AC/DC.

