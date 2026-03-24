Montreal Victoire & New York Sirens hosting open practices for fans at Little Caesars Arena on Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is returning to Detroit this weekend for the second Takeover tour game at Little Caesars Arena.

The New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Related: 15 Olympic women's hockey players coming to Detroit for 2nd PWHL game, including Canada's captain

The game in Detroit will also be the first nationally-televised game in the league's history. Ally Financial and Scripps Sports have teamed up with the PWHL to make it happen with the league’s Takeover Tour game between the New York Sirens and the Montréal Victoire.

Before the game, fans will be able to see the players up close at two open practices. The practices will be free for fans, and will be followed by an autograph session for the first 50 fans.

First up, the Victoire will host the open practice at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then, the Sirens will host their open practice at the Belfor Training Center on Friday, March 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

See a full media availability with PWHL players before the Takeover Tour in Detroit in the video below