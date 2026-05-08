More than 4,000 season ticket deposits placed for Detroit PWHL team in first 24 hours

Thousands of season ticket deposits were placed in the first 24 hours after it was announced that Detroit was getting a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team.

Officials with the league said late Thursday that there were more than 4,000 season ticket deposits placed for the 2026-27 season. The team will play at Little Caesars Arena, which holds over 19,000 fans for hockey games.

Related: There are 13 players from Michigan in the PWHL; here's who they are

Fans can still place season ticket deposits starting at $50 per ticket – and if you don't end up getting season tickets, the credit can be applied to tickets for future games. There are also premium deposits for $200 per ticket.

Watch our report on the PWHL announcement in the video below

Detroit officially gets a PWHL team with play beginning in 2026-27 season

On Wednesday, the league announced Detroit would be the first expansion city for the 2026-27 season, and said it was bringing the awards and PWHL Draft to Detroit in June at the Fox Theatre.

Detroit's primary colors will be black and silver, complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent. Ally Financial will also be the team's inaugural partner and there will be an Ally patch on the jersey.

The announcement comes on the heels of two successful Takeover Tour games in January and March at Little Caesars Arena.

The game set a new Little Caesars Arena record for the PWHL with 15,938 fans attending the game between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens. That game was also the first nationally televised PWHL game, airing on ION, which is owned by WXYZ's parent company, E.W. Scripps. It was also sponsored by Ally Financial, which is based in Detroit.

Also, during that game, there was a segment where fans showed off their signs, all of which expressed the passion and desire of fans to bring women's hockey to Hockeytown.

In 2025, Detroit set a U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game. In total, nearly 54,000 fans have attended PWHL games at Little Caesars Arena over the past three years.

The WNBA is also returning to Detroit in the 2029 season, another expansion of professional women's sports in the city.