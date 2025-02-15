Motor City Cruise rookie defying the odds to make the league

DETROIT, Mich. — "They just told me he could jump, that was about the extent of what I knew was walking into the gym," said Jamelle McMillan the Head Coach of the Motor City Cruise

Cruise forward John Ukomadu wasn't a first round draft pick, he wasn't a five star recruit, and he wasn't even one of the top players in the state of Michigan coming out of high school. Instead, he was a bit of a late bloomer.

"Officially I started playing basketball my junior year, but I've always been practicing since about the 6th grade" said Ukomadu.

The idea of even making the NBA wasn't on his radar.

"I just wanted a jersey, I just wanted to finally be on the court, just showcase myself," he added.

After graduating from Roseville High School, John took the junior college route, before eventually getting a chance at the Division 1 level, playing at Eastern Kentucky University, but that journey was far from over. After going undrafted last year, John tried out out for the Cruise, paying $250 out of pocket at just a chance to make the team.

"It was a huge risk to take, because if I was to come here and not it would be hard for me to go overseas and I would have to figure a whole bunch of stuff out, how to make money, stuff like that," he said

The risk paid off, John made the opening night roster. One of the few tryout player to every make it in franchise history.

"I was a journey, I just had to keep my head up and just go do it. I know what I wanted so I wanted to go chase it," said John

"I really really try to get our team to live in uncomfortable, and he's had an uncomfortable process. From the community college route, not a high recruit, he's playing out of position right now. He played as a big in college and now he's out on the floor shooting 3s and everything. He's comfortable with comfortable," said McMillan.

However, the journey doesn't end there. Just a couple weeks ago he was selected for the 2025 AT&T G League Slam Dunk competition

"I got some experience because growing up as a kid we'd go to the gym with my friends and we would have our own little mini dunk contest. So it's really not too much to think about, You just got out there and do what I do best," said Ukomadu.

Now, the kid from Southfield, who didn't even start playing basketball until high school, will be among the worlds because this weekend in San Francisco.

"It's crazy, I get to go to All-Star weekend. I never would have thought just a regular kid playing basketball it would take me all the way to All-Star weekend. I have no words. It's just crazy," he said.

The dunk contest will be held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. ET. Ukomadu is the first Cruise player in franchise history to be selected to the league’s annual event which can be streamed live on NBA G League TV through Tubi.