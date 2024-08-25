NCAA issues Notice of Allegations against Michigan football regarding sign-stealing investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The NCAA has issued their Notice of Allegations towards the Michigan football program in regards to the sign-stealing investigation revolving around a former Michigan staffer

A spokesperson for the program confirmed the information to 7 News Detroit, but we may not find out the contents of the NOA for quite some time.

Based on the NCAA process, Michigan now has 90 days to respond in writing to the NOA, then the NCAA has 60 days to reply to that response. A hearing with the Committee on Infractions is usually scheduled for about two months after the reply has been filed. It typically takes months before the public infractions report is released to the public.

The investigation centers around Connor Stalions, a former Michigan staffer who was at the center of a sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA. He resigned in November and has since been hired by Mumford High School to serve as the football team's defensive coordinator. Stalions is set to speak on the sign-stealing investigations for the first time publicly in a documentary set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, August 27.

This past fall, Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in Stalions’ name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.

The NCAA does not directly ban the stealing of signs, but there are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals and in-person, advanced scouting of future opponents in season. There are also rules against unsportsmanlike or unethical activities by coaches. The extent of which Michigan's coaching staff knew about Stalions' actions — including whether or not the coaching staff encouraged him to do it — could play a factor in the severity of Michigan's punishment.

This NOA is unrelated to the NOA issued against Michigan last winter in regards to recruiting violations committed by the Wolverines.Earlier this month, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was given a four-year show cause order by the NCAA, essentially banning him from coaching in college football for the next four years.

Michigan is set to kick off their 2024 season later this month, with the Wolverines set to host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, August 31. That game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST.