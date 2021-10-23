No. 6 Michigan pulls away in second half to beat Northwestern

(WXYZ) — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins ran for two touchdowns apiece and No. 6 Michigan pulled away in the second half to beat Northwestern 33-7 on Saturday.

Corum's one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter helped the Wolverines to a 10-7 halftime lead.

Michigan outscored Northwestern 17-0 in the third quarter thanks to a five-yard touchdown from Corum for his second of the game, a 13-yard Haskins touchdown run, and a 44-yard Jake Moody field goal.

Haskins added a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, on a possession set up by a DJ Turner interception.

Northwestern's Evan Hull ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

UP NEXT: Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) visits fellow unbeaten Michigan State next Saturday.