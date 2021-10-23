Watch
Sports

Actions

No. 6 Michigan pulls away in second half to beat Northwestern

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Blake Corum Northwestern Michigan Football
Hassan Haskins Northwestern Michigan Football
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:24:54-04

(WXYZ) — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins ran for two touchdowns apiece and No. 6 Michigan pulled away in the second half to beat Northwestern 33-7 on Saturday.

Corum's one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter helped the Wolverines to a 10-7 halftime lead.

Michigan outscored Northwestern 17-0 in the third quarter thanks to a five-yard touchdown from Corum for his second of the game, a 13-yard Haskins touchdown run, and a 44-yard Jake Moody field goal.

Haskins added a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, on a possession set up by a DJ Turner interception.

Northwestern's Evan Hull ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

UP NEXT: Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) visits fellow unbeaten Michigan State next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!