Hockey season is near, and one of the most unique trading card products is hitting hobby shop shelves.

2021-22 Upper Deck Black Diamond hockey features rookie cards of Red Wings Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, as well as USA NTDP products Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield, who played in Plymouth's USA Hockey Arena.

We opened a box at the home of the Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena. Watch the video below or click here