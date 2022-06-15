Watch
Orchard Lake St. Mary's senior Brock Porter named 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Gatorade Player of the Year committee
Brock Porter holds the Gatorade National Player of the Year trophy after winning the award on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Gatorade Player of the Year committee)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:24:26-04

(WXYZ) — Orchard Lake St. Mary's senior Brock Porter was named the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor surprised Porter and his teammates on a video call to make the announcement.

"There's a lot of awards out there, but this one's pretty big," said Porter. "I'm just really honored."

Porter, a Clemson commit, went 8-0 in 42 games, including a 16-strikeout no-hitter in the Catholic League semifinals at Comerica Park.

Porter is ranked as the No. 12 MLB Draft prospect by Baseball America.

