Photo gallery: Michigan takes on Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara passes against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs away from Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett breaks away from Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker blocks a pass by Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson gestures during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh throws a touchdown pass against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton catches a pass over Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gestures during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett passes against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell scores against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Georgia fans cheers during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia running back James Cook is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara runs against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia fans cheer before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is tackled by Michigan defensive back DJ Turner during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

The Michigan band performs before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers catches a pass against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

The Georgia band watches from the stands before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Michigan fans cheer before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches teams warm up before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Michigan fans cheers before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill walks the turf before the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

