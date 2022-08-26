Watch Now
Pistons 2022-23 preseason schedule includes national TV game vs. Knicks

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey talks with Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Detroit, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 21:25:30-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced their four-game 2022-23 preseason schedule on Thursday, consisting of two home games and two road games.

The Pistons open the preseason October 4 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, in a game airing nationally on TNT. Detroit will also visit New Orleans October 7.

Detroit's home games will be October 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and October 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies, both starting at 7 p.m.

The regular season opens October 19 with a home game against the Orlando Magic.

