Pistons announce 2022-23 schedule, open October 19 vs. Orlando

The Detroit Pistons announced their 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday. The Pistons will open the regular season October 19 against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena.

The schedule includes 10 'Teal Takeover' nights, which will feature the team wearing uniforms inspired by the 1996-2001 seasons. The first 'Teal Takeover' night is scheduled for October 28 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Detroit will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on October 30.

Other marquee home games include November 12 against the Boston Celtics, December 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, December 11 against the Los Angeles Lakers, January 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and January 23 and March 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France on January 19.

Detroit's final home game of the season is scheduled for April 5 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The regular season wraps up April 9 with a road game against Chicago.

Detroit Pistons 2022-23 regular season schedule

Day, Date, Opponent, Time, TV

All Times Eastern

Wed. Oct. 19 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 21 at New York 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 22 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 25 at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 30 Golden State 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 31 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 2 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 4 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 7 Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 9 at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 11 at New York 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 14 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 17 at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 18 at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 20 at Sacramento 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 22 at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 27 Cleveland 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 29 New York 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 1 Dallas 7:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sun. Dec. 4 Memphis 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 6 at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 7 at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9 at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 11 L.A. Lakers 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 14 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 16 Sacramento 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 18 Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 20 Utah 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 21 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 28 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 30 at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 2 at Portland 10:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 4 at Golden State 10:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 6 at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 8 Philadelphia 3:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 10 at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wed. Jan. 11 Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 13 New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 15 New York 1:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 19 Chicago 3:00 p.m. (NBA TV) - at Paris, France

Mon. Jan. 23 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 26 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28 Houston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 30 at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 1 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 3 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 4 Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 6 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 8 at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 10 San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 12 at Toronto 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 15 at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 23 at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25 Toronto 12:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 1 Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 4 at Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 7 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 9 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 11 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 13 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 14 at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 16 Denver 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 19 Miami 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 21 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 24 at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 27 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. Mar. 29 at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 31 at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 2 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 4 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 5 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 7 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 9 at Chicago 12:00 p.m.