Pistons acquire forward Bol Bol in trade with Nuggets for Rodney McGruder, future pick

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:46:57-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are acquiring forward Bol Bol from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round draft pick, a league source confirms to WXYZ.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Bol, a 2019 second-round draft pick, has appeared in 14 games for Denver this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes per game.

In his second season with Detroit, McGruder appeared in 17 games, averaging 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 9.5 minutes per game.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol, who played 10 NBA seasons for Washington, Golden State, Philadelphia, and Miami.

