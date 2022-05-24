Watch
Pistons to face Chicago Bulls in Paris in January 2023

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham plays against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:23 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 07:51:25-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons will play a game in France next year as part of the NBA in Paris.

According to a tweet from the Pistons on Tuesday morning, Detroit will play the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 19, 2023 at Accor Arena.

According to the league, this is the Pistons' first game in France, and they have previously played two international games – a game in London in 2013 and a game in Mexico City in 2019.

This will also be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league's 12th game in France since 1991.

