Pistons to face Chicago Bulls in Paris in January 2023

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons will play a game in France next year as part of the NBA in Paris.

According to a tweet from the Pistons on Tuesday morning, Detroit will play the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 19, 2023 at Accor Arena.

The Detroit #Pistons are headed to Paris! 🇫🇷



We'll face the Chicago Bulls on January 19, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Learn more about #NBAParis: https://t.co/GbzkvKfwjS pic.twitter.com/GFRWLkOIHB — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 24, 2022

Those interested in learning more and accessing presales, visit the website in the tweet above.

According to the league, this is the Pistons' first game in France, and they have previously played two international games – a game in London in 2013 and a game in Mexico City in 2019.

This will also be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league's 12th game in France since 1991.