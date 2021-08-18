Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza named to All-Summer League second team

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and center Luka Garza were named to the NBA All-Summer League second team, the league announced Wednesday.

The future is bright.



Congratulations to the 2021 All-Summer League First and Second Teams, as selected by a panel of media. pic.twitter.com/psjgJvmkRF — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 18, 2021

In three Summer League games, Cunningham averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He scored a team-high 24 points in Detroit's 93-87 win over the New York Knicks.

Garza played in all five of Detroit's Summer League games, averaging 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.