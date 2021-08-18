Watch
Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza named to All-Summer League second team

David Becker/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up as New York Knicks guard Miles McBride defends during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 16:35:58-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and center Luka Garza were named to the NBA All-Summer League second team, the league announced Wednesday.

In three Summer League games, Cunningham averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He scored a team-high 24 points in Detroit's 93-87 win over the New York Knicks.

Garza played in all five of Detroit's Summer League games, averaging 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

