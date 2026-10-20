Pistons' Cade Cunningham reflects on the team's turnaround and the next chapter in Detroit

From enduring some of the toughest seasons in franchise history to leading the Detroit Pistons back to playoff contention, Cade Cunningham has been at the center of the organization’s transformation.

Now entering his sixth season in the NBA, Cunningham sat down with 7 News Detroit Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen to reflect on the team’s journey, expectations for the 2026-27 season, the responsibility that comes with leading a franchise with championship aspirations, and more.

See his full interview in the video below