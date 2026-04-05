Pistons clinch 1-seed in Eastern Conference for first time since 2006-07 season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons have clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

With the 1-seed, the Pistons will have home-court advantage in every game they play, meaning that against Eastern Conference opponents, all potential Game 7's would be in Detroit

This is the second season in a row that the Pistons will be in the playoffs. The Pistons clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago, the first time the squad has made the postseason in back-to-back seasons since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. The Pistons boast a 57-21 record, and could set the franchise record for regular-season wins set in 1989-90 and 2007-08) if they win 60 games.

It is unclear when star point guard Cade Cunningham, who is recovering from suffering a collapsed lung, will return to the court.

Tickets will be available at this link this morning. You can also secure tickets by calling the ticket office at 313-Pistons (313-747-8667). If you'd like pre-sale access to these tickets, you can sign up for Pistons Rewards at this link.