Pistons enter training camp looking to take the next step

DETROIT, MI — Pistons General Manager Trajan Langdon says a year ago at this time, they were just hoping to compete for a playoff spot. Now, the team is coming off one of the biggest turnarounds in all of American sports. Not only did they triple their win total, but they made the postseason and showed the rest of the league they are a team that will be heard from moving forward

"I think when we approached the season last year, we had a target on everybody's back, obviously being the worst team in the league the previous year. I think there came a time in the season where we weren't that anymore, everybody understood what they were going to face. I just don't think we're going to surprise anyone anymore," said Langdon.

"It's a process driven approach and I apologize I know that sounds like coach speak, but it's the truth. For us we know we're not a finished product. We knew we took steps last year but we also feels like we left some things on the table," said Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"We've had an offseason of feeling that loss in the playoffs. We're all hungry we all have a chip on our shoulder and so there's really not much else to say I think it's go time," said Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham is the established leader of this team. He’s coming off his first All-Star Game selection and was named 3rd Team All-NBA, but if this team wants to continue to move further through the playoffs, some of the younger core players will also have to take the next step, and from all accounts this offseason was very productive in that department

"Being aggressive every game, I'm aggressive all the time on defense, but to put that on the offensive end as well and just go out there with the mindset to be aggressive but not necessarily force shots or anything, still play team basketball, but force the issue a little bit," said forward Ausar Thompson.

"Mobility wise I think I've got into a better space in terms of how my body is moving and being more explosive on the court, being quicker on the court. Reaction time I think you'll see a huge huge step forward," said forward Jalen Duren.

Another key piece for this team is guard Jaden Ivey. On New Years Day he broke his fibula and missed the remainder of the season, but is now fully cleared to play. However he says it might take a while to get fully comfortable considering he hasn’t played a full game of 5 on 5 basketball in nine months.