Pistons fans ready for must-win game 6 in Cleveland

It's win or go home for the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, with their season hanging on by a thread.

Detroit has lost three straight games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and is now down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They have to win the final two games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Pistons fans ready for game 6

On Wednesday, the Pistons were. up 9 points with less than three minutes to go, but they didn't score a single point through the end of regulation, and allowed the Cavs to come from behind and send the game to overtime, where Cleveland would win 117-113.

Fans tell us that they aren't counting out the Pistons yet, saying Detroit needs to come out swinging to start game six.

"That was a devastating loss," Bernard Henry told us. "Me and my son watched the game. We were just in shock. They were up by like 9 with 2:30 left. It all just kind of fell apart."

"Broke my heart. They should have gotten the foul. It was a trip. But it’s the end of the game; they shouldn’t be in that position. They were up like 8 points with 3 minutes left. You got to close out," Dr Demetrius Ford added.

Pistons fans are trying not to think about the last few minutes of game five. But, the Pistons have been here before. They had to win the last three games against the Orlando Magic in the first round.

"With that defense, they’re never done. I think. They could win in Cleveland. They got to play defense. It’s going to be a good game to see. If they win, they’re coming home to close it out," Ford said.

"We the Pistons. Everyone thought we were done when we were playing Orlando but we came back," Henry said.

I think we still have a chance. It’s definitely a game we should have had, but I still like our chances. I’m not giving up on them," Tony Reisdorf said.