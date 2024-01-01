Brittany Toolis joined the 7 News Detroit team in June 2024 as a morning reporter. The Southside Chicago native is very excited to be back in the Midwest after reporting on the West Coast.

Prior to joining the 7 News Detroit morning team, Brittany was a reporter for KIRO 7 in Seattle. While there, Brittany covered a number of major events including Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit, the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, and she received an Emmy nomination for her severe weather coverage. Brittany spent two years in Oklahoma City with KWTV. There she covered topics from reproductive rights, to the cannabis industry, and severe weather, which earned her a regional Emmy.

Brittany started her broadcasting career as a Rinkside Reporter for the Rockford IceHogs (AHL), and still has a love for hockey and sports in general. Being from the Southside of Chicago, Brittany is a White Sox fan, but please don’t hold that against her. She’s also a big Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan. When Brittany isn’t sharing the community’s stories, you can catch her walking around Detroit with her Irish Wolfhound, Ophelia. Brittany likes baking French macarons and doing yoga to off-set the cookies.

If you have a story you want Brittany to cover, send it to her at brittany.toolis@wxyz.com

IG: https://www.instagram.com/btoolis/

X: @brittany_toolis

Facebook : coming soon

