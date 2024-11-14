Pistons pay homage to Bad Boys with 2024-25 City Edition uniforms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are paying homage to the legendary Bad Boys teams that won NBA Championships in the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons with their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms.

Here's a look at the full uniform, complete with the classic skull & crossbones on the new shorts:

Detroit Pistons

These new uniforms will be worn 13 total times during the 2024-25 season, including six times at home. The first time the new uniforms will be worn will be on Monday, November 18, when the Pistons host the Chicago Bulls.

Much like how the Pistons won back-to-back titles decades ago, this is the second year in a row that the Pistons are paying homage to the Bad Boys with their City Edition uniforms, wearing similar black uniforms last year with grey lettering and red trim.

On these City Edition nights, the new uniforms coincide with a new Bad Boys court design. That court will feature the classic Script font, the skull & crossbones logo, and an homage to Hall-of-Fame head coach Chuck Daly.

If you're interested in purchasing this new City Edition gear, you can do so at this link.