Pistons playoff tickets go on sale next week; here's a link to snag them

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the second season in a row, the Pistons have clinched a spot in the playoffs, meaning that postseason games are returning to Little Caesars Arena.

The team announced that playoff tickets for individual games go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, April 1, starting at 10 a.m.

The Pistons clinched a playoff spot this past week, the first time the squad has made the postseason in back-to-back seasons since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. As of Monday morning, the Pistons are the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 51-19 record. It's the most wins the team has racked up since the 2007-08 season (59).

If the Pistons retain the 1-seed over their final 12 games of the regular season, the Pistons will have home-court advantage in each round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, meaning that potential Game 7s would be played in Detroit.

Tickets will be available at this link next week. You can also secure tickets by calling the ticket office at 313-Pistons (313-747-8667). If you'd like pre-sale access to these tickets, you can sign up for Pistons Rewards at this link.

The Pistons, who will be without star guard Cade Cunningham for at least two weeks as he recovers from a collapsed lung, are back in action tonight, hosting Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. That game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.