Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pistons present Jaden Ivey with jerseys to honor his family, Jalen Duren calls Detroit a perfect fit

Pistons present Jaden Ivey with jerseys to honor his family, Jalen Duren calls Detroit a perfect fit | Brad Galli has more
Jalen Duren Dwane Casey Jaden Ivey Dwane Casey
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:27:33-04

DETROIT — The Pistons introduced first round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren at Rouge Park in Detroit on Friday.

The team presented Jaden Ivey with jerseys to honor his family. 19-year-old Jalen Duren called Detroit a perfect fit.

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

The four jerseys for Ivey:
•His new Pistons jersey
•Lions jersey for his late grandpa
•Country Day jersey for his dad
•Shock jersey for his mom

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!