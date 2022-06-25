DETROIT — The Pistons introduced first round picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren at Rouge Park in Detroit on Friday.

The team presented Jaden Ivey with jerseys to honor his family. 19-year-old Jalen Duren called Detroit a perfect fit.

The Pistons gave Jaden Ivey four jerseys:



•His new Pistons jersey

•Lions jersey for his late grandpa

•Country Day jersey for his dad

•Shock jersey for his mom pic.twitter.com/iWQsigfWaq — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 24, 2022

