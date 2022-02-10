Watch
Sports

Actions

Pistons reportedly acquiring Marvin Bagley III in 4-team trade

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kings Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:13:36-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are reportedly acquiring power forward Marvin Bagley III in a four-team trade ahead of the deadline on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are all involved in the trade.

As part of the deal, the Pistons will send Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings, and multiple second-round picks among the teams in the trade.

Bagley, 22, is 6-feet-11 and is in his fourth year in the league. He has played 30 games, starting 17 of them this season. He's averaging 9.3 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

Jackson, a small forward and shooting guard, has been with Detroit for the past two seasons. He's started 28 games and appeared in 101 for the Pistons, averaging 10.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Lyles is a power forward for Detroit and this is his first season with the Pistons. He's started three of 51 games played and averaged 10.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.

According to James Edwards, the second-round picks the Pistons are trading are next year's pick, whichever is the lower of Cleveland and Golden State, and Sacramento's pick in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates for metro Detroit!