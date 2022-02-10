Pistons reportedly acquiring Marvin Bagley III in 4-team trade

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are reportedly acquiring power forward Marvin Bagley III in a four-team trade ahead of the deadline on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are all involved in the trade.

As part of the deal, the Pistons will send Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings, and multiple second-round picks among the teams in the trade.

Bagley, 22, is 6-feet-11 and is in his fourth year in the league. He has played 30 games, starting 17 of them this season. He's averaging 9.3 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

Jackson, a small forward and shooting guard, has been with Detroit for the past two seasons. He's started 28 games and appeared in 101 for the Pistons, averaging 10.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Lyles is a power forward for Detroit and this is his first season with the Pistons. He's started three of 51 games played and averaged 10.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.

According to James Edwards, the second-round picks the Pistons are trading are next year's pick, whichever is the lower of Cleveland and Golden State, and Sacramento's pick in 2024.