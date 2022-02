(WXYZ) — The Pistons revealed a first look Wednesday at upcoming bobblehead giveaways featuring Ben Wallace, Joe Dumars, Isiah Thomas, and Cade Cunningham.

Giveaway dates are as follows:

Feb. 26 vs. Celtics: Cade Cunningham

March 4 vs. Pacers: Ben Wallace

March 25 vs. Wizards: Isiah Thomas

April 6 vs. Mavericks: Joe Dumars