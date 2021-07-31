Pistons waive Cory Joseph, Tyler Cook, Deividas Sirvydis

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons have waived guard Cory Joseph, forward Tyler Cook and guard/forward Deividas Sirvydis.

Joseph, acquired in March as part of the Delon Wright trade, played 19 games for Detroit during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.

In 28 games for the Pistons during the 2020-21 season, Cook averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Sirvydis appeared in 20 games for Detroit last season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.