Pistons working through free throw woes

DETROIT, MI — The Pistons maintained their lead in the Eastern Conference by beating the Phoenix Suns 108-105 on Thursday night. However, their poor free throwing shooting, especially in the 4th quarter, nearly cost them the win. As a team Detroit went 23-37 from the charity strip. However Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is not hitting the panic button.

"It's one of those things that become a slippy slope. The more you start to talk about it the more people start to think about it and then a lot of free throw shooting is mental to begin with. It's something that we work on obviously, and we shoot free throws and we have confidence in our guys ability to make free throws. If there was something that I thought was a problem we would do more. Our guys work at it, and again it's just a matter of knocking them down when it matters the most," said Bickerstaff.

The Pistons will host the Pacers on Saturday evening as they go for their 30th win of the season.