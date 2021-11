(WXYZ) — Aidan O'Connell threw three touchdown passes and Purdue upset CFP No. 3 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday.

Payton Thorne threw a pair of touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown of his own for Michigan State.

One week after scoring five touchdowns against Michigan, Kenneth Walker was held to one rushing touchdown late in the second quarter that pulled the Spartans within 21-14 at halftime.

UP NEXT: The Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) host Maryland next Saturday.