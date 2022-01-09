Watch
Purdue-Michigan men's basketball game on January 11 postponed

FILE — Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:29:10-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan announced Sunday that its men's basketball game against Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan's game against Michigan State on Saturday was also postponed due to the Wolverines being below the Big Ten roster minimum. The team says it would have also been below the mark for Tuesday's game.

Michigan and Purdue are coordinating with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Michigan's next scheduled game is January 14 at Illinois.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the Michigan-Illinois game.

