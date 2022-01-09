Purdue-Michigan men's basketball game on January 11 postponed

(WXYZ) — Michigan announced Sunday that its men's basketball game against Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan's game against Michigan State on Saturday was also postponed due to the Wolverines being below the Big Ten roster minimum. The team says it would have also been below the mark for Tuesday's game.

Michigan and Purdue are coordinating with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Michigan's next scheduled game is January 14 at Illinois.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the Michigan-Illinois game.