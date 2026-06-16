PWHL Detroit trades Ella Huber & pick 27 to Boston for 2nd & 3rd round picks

(WXYZ) — PWHL Detroit announced it has traded forward Ella Huber and a third round pick to the Boston Fleet in exchange for two draft picks.

According to the team, Detroit will get the 22nd overall pick in the second round and 34th overall pick in the third round in the draft on Wednesday.

Related: Your guide to the PWHL Draft and Awards in Detroit this week

On Monday, Detroit signed Huber to a one-year contract after she spent last season with the Fleet. She'll return to Boston as part of the trade.

Reminder: TV20 Detroit will air the PWHL Draft live on Wednesday in partnership with Scripps Sports

Detroit also traded its first round pick – third overall – to PWHL Las Vegas in exchange for Hilary Knight.

The team will make its first pick 15th overall in the second round. Here's when Detroit will draft (as of 1 p.m. Tuesday).

