After months of preparation for their inaugural season, the Detroit Clutch hit the ice for the first time as a team on Thursday afternoon as they opened up training camp.

See the full report from Alex Crescenti in the video below

Detroit Clutch hit the ice for first-ever Training Camp

Clutch GM Manon Rhéaume compared it to Christmas Day. However, the team will not have long to get ready for the season. They have their first exhibition game next week and the season kicks off Dec. 6.

"I think a lot of new details, a lot of new things that they're learning quickly, and I just appreciate their work ethic today. I think you can see the compete level, I think you can see some of the skill on display" head coach Josh Sciba said.

"It felt great. It's been a really long time in the making, so just to get out there, get the first practice under our belt," forward Daryl Watts said.

While we still don't know the DNA of this team just yet, Scia said they want to take after other teams in the Motor City.

"Growing up here ad seeing the most successful Detroit sports teams, there's always been a level of tenacity ad aggressiveness and resilience and toughness, and I think we have to have that as part of our team," Sciba said.

Now with training camp opening up on the heels of the World Championships, there are a number of players still not in attendance, including Jesse Confer and Hilary Knight, but we expect to see them back at practice very soon.