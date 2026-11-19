The Detroit Clutch named the captain and two alternate captains for its first-ever season in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

As expected, Hilary Knight will be the team's captain, while forwards Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts are the alternate captains.

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

“We’re really excited to construct our leadership group here in Detroit. Our goal is to build a connected team, and our captains will be instrumental in shaping that culture," Clutch Head Coach Josh Sciba said in a statement. "Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts bring valuable PWHL experience and will inject a youthful, energetic spirit, while Hilary Knight’s dynamic presence and competitive fire makes her one of the most accomplished and inspiring leaders in all of sports. Together, they will drive our standards and define what it means to be a Detroit Clutch hockey player.”

Knight is the captain for Team USA has led the team to several gold medals, and is the all-time U.S. women's Olympics leader in goals and points.

Watch below: PWHL Detroit unveils new logo & team name: Detroit Clutch

PWHL Detroit unveils new logo & team name: Detroit Clutch

"I'm really looking forward to serving our team and the city of Detroit as a whole as captain," Knight said in a statement. "We have a wonderful opportunity ahead of us in a historic hockey town to build something brand new and meaningful to this community, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Compher joins the Clutch after several seasons with the Toronto Sceptres. She's one of five players to have played in ever Sceptres game in team history.

Watts, who also played for the Sceptres, led the team in scoring the last two seasons and is tied for third on the PWHL's all-time scoring list with 63 points in 81 career games.

The Clutch kick off the season on the road on Dec. 6 before the home opener at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on the team's website.