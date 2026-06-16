Plymouth native Megan Keller wins PWHL Defender of the Year award

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plymouth native Megan Keller was awarded the PWHL Defender of the Year award for her performance last season.

We spoke with Megan Keller before the awards ceremony below:

Megan Keller talks about PWHL Draft in Detroit ahead of awards ceremony

Keller, who is the captain of the Boston Fleet, had seven goals and 15 assists during the regular season and was a +10 on the ice. During the playoffs, she had two goals in four games for the Fleet.

Her 22 points last season were a career high.

Related video: Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller partners with NHL Foundation on $100K girls hockey grant

Megan Keller and NHL Foundation launch $100K girls hockey grant

Keller also scored the game-winning overtime goal for Team USA in the Gold Medal game at the 2026 Olympics, beating Canada 2-1.

