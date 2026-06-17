Plymouth native & PWHL prospect Kirsten Simms shares excitement for draft in Detroit

(WXYZ) — When the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams draft their newest players on Wednesday in Detroit, one metro Detroit native is projected to be among the first few picks.

Kirsten Simms, 21, grew up in Plymouth and played with the Little Caesars club in metro Detroit, before playing collegiate hockey with the Wisconsin Badgers. On Wednesday, she'll walk onto the Fox Theatre stage as she begins her professional hockey future.

Related: Your guide to the PWHL Draft in Detroit on Wednesday

"It's something that I never could even dream of," Simms said Tuesday. "Just for the team to be announced, and then for the draft to be announced in Detroit, and for it to be 20 minutes away from where I live and where I grew up is incredible. I can't even really put it into words but I'm just super excited."

You can see her full interview in the video below

Full interview: Plymouth native Kirsten Simms talks ahead of PWHL Draft in Detroit

Simms said she's actually staying at her parents' home, and she's sharing these moments with her family and friends.

"It's really cool that they're all here and going to get to support me and get to show up for me, which is something that's really special," she said.

Simms had 26 goals and 33 assists for the Badgers last season as Wisconsin won its second straight national championship.

During the 2024-25 season, Simms had a goal and an assist on the game-winning goal in the Frozen Four semifinal, and then had a penalty shot goal that sent the national championship game to overtime, before she scored the game-winning goal as the Badgers beat Ohio State 4-3.

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She was also part of the Gold Medal-winning Team USA at the 2026 Olympics, which was captained by Hilary Knight, who is now playing on the PWHL Detroit team.

"They're getting an unbelievable player and an unbelievable human, top to bottom. You saw the way that she led the Olympic team this year and what she's done for women's hockey in general," Simms said.

"She just an amazing human and they're getting a leader and a role model and somebody that will be able to lead a team and kind of lead a state in a city to greatness," she added.