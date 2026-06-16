Your guide to the PWHL Draft in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is taking over Detroit and the Fox Theatre for the next two days, bringing its annual season awards ceremony and draft to Hockeytown.

In May, the league announced it was bringing both events to Detroit after announcing the city would get a PWHL team starting in the 2026-27 season.

Watch below: Our coverage of the PWHL Detroit team announcement

Officials announce Detroit is getting a PWHL team next season

Here's everything you need to know about the PWHL Awards

The awards will take place Tuesday, June 16 at the Fox Theatre. Awards will be given out for MVP, Playoff MVP, Forward of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goalie of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year. Other awards include the "Hockey for All" Award and the Impact Award.

Plymouth native Megan Keller is up for the defender of the year award.

Watch below: Megan Keller and NHL Foundation launch $100K girls hockey grant

Megan Keller and NHL Foundation launch $100K girls hockey grant

See you need to know about the PWHL Draft below

When is the draft?

The draft will take place at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, June 17 starting at 5 p.m.

Are tickets available?

Some tickets are still available through the PWHL site, and resale tickets start around $21. You can learn more here.

How to watch the draft?

The PWHL Draft will air on TV20 Detroit in the metro Detroit area, and on Scripps Sports across the country. It will also be available on the PWHL Detroit YouTube channel.

PWHL Draft Fan Zone

Before the draft, Colubmia Street in Downtown Detroit will transform into a fan zone for people to gather and celebrate. it starts at 2 p.m. and there will be a DJ, games and photos available with the Walter Cup.

Draft prospects will walk the Purple Carpet starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Fox Theatre before the draft begins at 5 p.m.

When does PWHL Detroit pick?

Detroit has the third overall pick in the PWHL Draft, according to the league. Detroit will also have pick 15 in the second round, pick 27 in the third round, pick 39 in the fourth round, pick 51 in the fifth round and pick 63 in the sixth round.

However, it's expected that Detroit is trading the first round pick to PWHL Las Vegas in exchange for Hilary Knight as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

Who are the top prospects?

More than 230 players have declared for the PWHL Draft. You can see the full list here.

Defender Caroline Harvey is expected to be the top pick in the PWHL Draft. Other top prospects include Laila Edwards, Plymouth native Kirsten Simms, Abbey Murphy and several other players who played for European countries in the 2026 Olympics.

Who does Detroit have already?

Watch below: Hear from the PWHL Detroit players signed so far

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

With the first few phases of the PWHL expansion process complete, Detroit has signed 10 players so far. The team will end up with 19 players total before camp begins.

The players are:

