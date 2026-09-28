PWHL Detroit home opener at Little Caesars Arena set for Saturday, Dec. 12

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced its 2026-27 regular season will open the first weekend of December with six games and all 12 teams in action.

It's the fourth season of the league and will feature the debut of PWHL Detroit and three other new teams in Las Vegas, Hamilton and San Jose.

Watch below: Coverage of the PWHL coming to Detroit with a new team

Officials announce Detroit is getting a PWHL team next season

PWHL Detroit will have its home opener in the second week of December, hosting the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. That game will feature a double-header with the Detroit Red Wings hosting the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Detroit will also be part of the home opener for PWHL Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET for all 12 PWHL home openers. Fans can also purchase season tickets.

The Spot Detroit – Detroit 20 will be the official broadcast partner of PWHL Detroit during its inaugural season, bringing the team's games to free, over-the-air television in Detroit.

The partnership is part of a larger partnership between the PWHL and Scripps Sports, which is part of The Spot – Detroit 20's parent company, E.W.Scripps. The Spot – Detroit 20 is also the broadcast partner of the Detroit Pistons.

"The Spot – Detroit 20 is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the PWHL Detroit team during its inaugural season," Scripps Regional Vice President and Vice President/General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD said in a statement. "We're so excited to showcase women's sports with free, over-the-air games, alongside our partnership with the Detroit Pistons for the 2026-27 season."

Under the partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, Scripps Sports will produce and televise a featured Saturday “Game of the Week” that will air exclusively in the U.S. on ION.

ION will also return as the exclusive home of the league's Walter Cup Finals.

