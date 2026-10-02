PWHL Detroit reveals full 2026-27 schedule with 13 games at Little Caesars Arena

PWHL Detroit has revealed its full schedule for the inaugural season, with 13 games at Little Caesars Arena in 2026-2027.

According to the PWHL, the league is now dividing into two conferences, and Detroit will play in the Western Conference alongside PWHL Las Vegas, the Minnesota Frost, PWHL San Jose, the Seattle Torrent and the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The Spot - Detroit 20 will be the official broadcast partner of PWHL Detroit, bringing free, over-the-air games to the metro Detroit area.

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

In all, Detroit will play 30 regular-season games, including 18 within its conference and 12 against the Eastern Conference.

“There’s something really special about being the first group to bring PWHL hockey to Detroit,” said PWHL Detroit head coach Josh Sciba said in a statement. “We have an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up, and we know how much hockey means to this community."

“The schedule being released makes it all feel real,” PWHL Detroit goaltender Andrea Brändli added in a statement. “We’re about to begin the very first chapter of PWHL Detroit. There’s something incredibly special about knowing that every game, every moment and every memory we create this season will become part of this team’s history"

Single-game tickets for PWHL Detroit go on sale Friday, Oct. 9, but flex packs are available at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Detroit will also play four Takeover Tour games, and three non-primary venue games on the road. According to the league, over half of Detroit's games will e played on weekends, with 11 Saturday games and six Sunday games.

This year, the Walter Cup Playoffs will also expand to eight teams and three rounds, from four teams and two rounds last year. The top four teams in each conference will make it. The first round will be a best-of-three series, then best-of-five series for the conference finals and PWHL Walter Cup Finals.

Watch below: Official announcement for new PWHL Detroit team

Officials announce Detroit is getting a PWHL team next season

You can see the full schedule below. Home games are bolded

Sunday, Dec. 6 - at Las Vegas - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 - New York - 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 - Vancouver - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 - at Ottawa - 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28 - Toronto - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 - at Hamilton - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 - at Minnesota - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 - at Toronto - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Montreal - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 - at New York - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 - San Jose - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4 - Minnesota - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 - at Boston - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 - at Seattle - 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 - Hamilton - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 - at San Jose - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 - Vancouver - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 - Las Vegas - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 - San Jose - Takeover Tour game -TBA - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 - Las Vegas - Takeover Tour game TBA - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 - at Seattle - Takeover Tour game TBA - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 - Ottawa - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 - at Minnesota - 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 - at San Jose - 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 - Seattle - 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 - at Montreal - 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 - Boston - 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 - Minnesota - 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 - Las Vegas - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 - at Vancouver - TBAd