PWHL Detroit signs Brighton native Shiann Darkangelo during phase 4 of expansion process

(WXYZ) — PWHL Detroit has added another Michigander, signing forward Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year contract after. She's the first player signed during phase 4 of the PWHL expansion process.

Darkangelo, 32, was part of the Walter Cup-winning Montreal Victoire last season, and had four goals and four assists in 30 games, plus led the team in faceoff wins and total faceoffs. In all, she has 26 points in 83 regular season games.

Watch below: Our interview with Shiann Darkangelo ahead of the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena in March 2026

Montreal Victoire Forward Shiann Darkangelo speaks before PWHL game in Detroit

She becomes the eighth player on the all-new PWHL Detroit team. Detroit signed Daryl Watts, Britta Curl-Salemme, Jesse Compher, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes in the second phase.

Related: What to know about the PWHL Draft and Awards in Detroit

Then, the team added Sydney Bard and Taylor Giard in the third phase. Girad is a Macomb Township native.

Watch below: PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase two

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

The team also has an agreement in place to trade for former Seattle and Team USA Captain Hilary Knight. Knight was officially signed by PWHL Las Vegas during phase two.

However, the Associated Press reported that PWHL Detroit has a sign-and-trade deal in place where Knight will come to Detroit and PWHL Las Vegas will get Detroit's first round draft pick. The deal won’t become official until the PWHL’s trade freeze lifts on June 16, a day before the draft.