PWHL expansion phase 3 updates: Detroit signs defender Sydney Bard

(WXYZ) — After signing five players during the second phase of the expansion selection process, PWHL Detroit can sign more players during phase three, which kicked off Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced it had signed defender Sydney Bard to a two-year contract ahead of the team's first season. She's the first player added during phase three.

Related: What to know about the PWHL Draft and Awards in Detroit

PWHL Detroit will be able to sign a total of three players during phase three, which runs until 3 p.m. Friday. Then, PWHL Detroit will add more players during phase four, which starts Sunday. This story will be updated as more players are signed in this phase.

Bard played 30 games for the Vancouver Goldeneyes. She was selected 22nd overall in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She's the second defender added by Detroit after the team signed Cayla Barnes.

Watch below: PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase two

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

Detroit signed Daryl Watts to a four-year contract, Cayla Barnes to a three-year deal, forward Hannah Bilka to a two-year deal, forward Britta Curl-Salemme to a three-year deal and forward Jesse Compher to a three-year contract.

The team also has an agreement in place to trade for former Seattle and Team USA Captain Hilary Knight. Knight was officially signed by PWHL Las Vegas during phase two.

However, the Associated Press reported that PWHL Detroit has a sign-and-trade deal in place where Knight will come to Detroit and PWHL Las Vegas will get Detroit's first round draft pick. The deal won’t become official until the PWHL’s trade freeze lifts on June 16, a day before the draft.