Recapping the penultimate episode of 'Hard Knocks' Detroit Lions

(WXYZ) — The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and things were getting serious for the Lions as they prepare to start the regular season.

This week's episode covered what happened last week, as players fought to make the final 53-man roster. The cuts just came yesterday as Detroit finalized its roster.

Fans got a look at what happens inside the coaches' room as they made those decisions, and it also focused on the team's player-run practice with no coaches, which made headlines last week. In that practice, the players ran the drills, called the plays, and only Head Coach Dan Campbell was out there with a whistle.

There was also a focus on several players who have been featured this season: Linebacker Malcolm "Rodrigo" Rodriguez, OT Obinna Eze, WR Kalil Pimpleton and RB Craig Reynolds.

Both Eze and Pimpleton were cut on Tuesday, but Rodriguez and Reynolds made the team. The coaches even explained why they thought Campbell should keep Reynolds.

"I wouldn't cut him," offiensive assistant coach John Morton said in the show. "He's everything we represent."

That was followed up by Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley who said, "They just love Reynolds. Like protection, all that stuff, they love him."

Finally, fans finally got a look at QB Jared Goff, who has already been part of two "Hard Knocks" seasons. In it, we saw Goff interact with Detroit students who he consulted to help with designs for his clothing line.

The final episode of Hard Knocks will air next Tuesday.

Here is some fan reaction.

Hard Knocks Takeaways:



1. Jared Goff is comfortable in Detroit with weapons



2. O-Line love Craig Reynolds like we love Craig Reynolds.



2. Chase Lucas is everywhere



3. Dan Campbell gets the most out of his team by showing trust.



5. David Blough wanted QB2 more than Boyle. — 🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 (@DumasMike) August 31, 2022

Hard Knocks Takeaways:



- Ben Johnson and Jared Goff are going to have tons of success this season

- Amon-Ra St.Brown can’t be covered

- Pulse on the Team Dynamics is better than it has been in quite a while

- Malcolm Rodriguez does his job #Lions #OnePride — Adham Beydoun (@AdhamBeydoun) August 31, 2022

Hard Knocks nights just hit different. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) August 31, 2022

Craig Reynolds story is why I absolutely love Hard Knocks and the NFL … #Lions — Eric-716🦬🦬🦬 (@BillsMafiaEP) August 31, 2022