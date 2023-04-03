Linksoul releases Masters-themed apparel honoring Lee Elder

As Masters week kicks off, golf brand Linksoul announced it is once again partnering with the Lee Elder Trust and the Lee Elder Memorial Fund for a 2023 apparel collection.

Elder was the first Black golfer to play in The Masters. He passed away in November 2021 at the age of 87.

The collection includes t-shirts, hats, a towel, a glove and ball marker, and 100% of the proceeds from the sale of each item and any additional donation goes directly to the Lee Elder Trust to cover healthcare costs for his widow, Sharon, who is battling Alzheimer's.

The other money going to the Lee Elder Memorial Fund will help grow his legacy and expand the reach of golf.